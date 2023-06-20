Kristin Davis is hoping ‘Sex and the City’ fans won’t be “disappointed” by Kim Cattrall’s surprise cameo in spin-off show ‘And Just Like That’.

The 58-year-old actress is reprising her role of Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the follow-up series – after playing her in ‘SATC’ from 1998 to 2004 alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, as Carrie Bradshaw and Cynthia Nixon, 57, as Miranda Hobbes – and has shut down suggestions Kim’s cameo as sex-obsessed publicist Samantha Jones on the show is an indication of the “resolution” of any tensions between the stars.

She told Mail Online: “All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do.

“I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily.

“Those are kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for.”

Kristin added Kim, 66, who has had a long-running feud with Sarah, was making a brief cameo as fans missed her “great character”.

She said: “I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her.

“That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

Kim had previously said she wouldn’t come back to the ‘AJLT’ spin-off, with her last appearance in the ‘SATC’ franchise in the second feature film of the series in 2010.

She is now set to appear in a cliff-hanger finale for the second season of ‘AJLT’.

Variety has reported she shot only one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day in March.

Kim starred as Samantha for six seasons on ‘SATC’ and her character was seen settling down in season four of the original series with artist character Maria Reyes after revealing to her on-screen friends over dinner: “Yes ladies, I’m a lesbian.”

Her character was then written out of the show, but not killed off.

‘SATC’ writer Candance Bushnell, 64, said she believes the latest batch of ‘AJLT’ episodes “will be a great season” after Kim’s return was announced.

She added to Page Six: “I’m happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show.”

Evan Handler, 62, who plays Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt on the show, also called Kim’s comeback “great”.

He told People: “Apparently (her cameo) was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”