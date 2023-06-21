Avril Lavigne ended her relationship with Tyga because she "didn't want to be tied down".

The 38-year-old singer recently ended her four-month romance with the 33-year-old rap star, and an insider has now claimed that she only ever saw their relationship as a "rebound" following her break-up from her ex-fiance, Mod Sun.

A source told DailyMail.com: "It came down to this. Avril didn't want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun."

Another insider has claimed that Avril "needed" her romance with Tyga, who previously had a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The 'Girlfriend' hitmaker thinks she's now in a much better "headspace" than she was following her split from her ex-fiance and she "isn't in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone".

The source explained: "Avril feels like she got out of her brief fling with Tyga exactly what she needed.

"She was not in a rush to get into it and she wasn't in a rush to get out of it. She also isn't in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone.

"She just needed this relationship to get out of the headspace she was in. It motivated her to move on from Mod Sun and proved to her that she still could find love or in this case lust if needed."

Avril is now looking forward to being single.

The chart-topping star doesn't intend to publicly blast Tyga, either.

The insider added: "She isn't going to be talking s*** about Tyga. She's perfectly okay with it being over and is going to look forward to being single. She doesn't feel jaded with the situation one bit."