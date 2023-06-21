Whitney Cummings is expecting her first child.

The 40-year-old comedian has announced she is set to welcome a baby into the world in December.

She captioned a series of Instagram snaps of her playing with her dog and showing off her bonny bump, as well as a scan of her unborn child: "In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times. (sic)"

She also quipped on her Instagram Stories: “My pants have not fit in weeks so for upcoming stand-up shows I will be wearing a blanket from my sofa."

Whitney didn't say who the father was but she has been dating the veterinarian Alex Barnes after taking her dog to him in an emergency in 2021.

Prior to then, she was engaged to Miles Skinner in 2018.

However, in 2020, she revealed they called off plans to get married as she wasn't "ready to plan a wedding".

Speaking on her 'Good For You' podcast, she said: "I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged. Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn't - I feel like nobody will believe me - I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me."

The star's mother had not long suffered a stroke, which made planning a wedding "overwhelming".

She added: "My mom is in bad shape health-wise... the idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer."

The 'Whitney' star got engaged to Miles - whom she met on a dating app - in September 2018, in a proposal at her stables with her horse King the only witness to the occasion.