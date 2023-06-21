Scott Disick knew about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy before she announced the news publicly.

The 44-year-old beauty recently confirmed the news during a Blink 182 concert in Los Angeles, when she held up a sign that read 'Travis, I'm Pregnant' - but Scott was already aware of the news.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant - he found out through her family who didn't want him to be caught off guard."

By contrast, Scott - who has Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with the reality star - felt devastated after he was overlooked during Kourtney's Father's Day message.

Kourtney instead heaped praise on her husband, Travis Barker.

The insider added: "What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney's Father's Day post.

"To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful.

"She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing."

Scott and Kourtney were involved in an on/off relationship for years, and her pregnancy announcement "reiterates" that there's no hope of them ever rekindling their romance.

A second source explained: "Scott knew that Kourtney was pregnant before she made the announcement, and the way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him.

"It just reiterates that what they had is really over.

"Granted, Scott knows that it has been several years since they broke up and they both have dated others and mostly moved on, but they still are forever linked because of their kids, and he sometimes romanticises that they would someday get back together.

"That isn't going to happen, that isn't a shock. It just kind of sucks for Scott right now to deal with it, since the whole world now knows."