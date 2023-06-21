Jennifer Lawrence thinks it's hard to make a comedy "where you're not offending people".

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, and Matthew Broderick in the new coming-of-age rom-com 'No Hard Feelings', and Jennifer has predicted that "everyone" will be offended by the movie in one way or another.

The award-winning star told Sky News: "I think it's time for just a good old-fashioned laugh. And it really is hard to make a comedy where you're not offending people. Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film - you're welcome."

Jennifer plays the part of Maddie, an Uber driver who is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed.

The Hollywood star admits that she's been keen to make a comedy movie for a while.

She said: "I was definitely always open to a comedy.

"I wouldn't say I was like: 'I really want my character to try to have sex with a young person', but I just read it and it was the funniest thing I'd ever read."

Meanwhile, Andrew Barth Feldman believes the movie does an excellent job of "continuing to push limits".

The 21-year-old actor plays the part of Percy, who Maddie tries to seduce in return for money, and Andrew relished being part of the project.

He said: "We need to be able to engage with being offended.

"There was and is like a big over-correct because we realised there were so many things that we were joking about that we shouldn't be ... and I think this movie does a really good job of continuing to push limits while still engaging with the conversation that the things that these people are doing are wrong, and not a good idea."