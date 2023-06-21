The Weeknd thinks 'The Idol' has an "educational" element to it.

The 33-year-old singer stars in the drama series alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan, and he believes that it might prompt viewers to "reassess" the pressures of fame.

The music star - who also co-created the show - told Variety: "It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know.

"But of course, I’ve been very fortunate to have people around me that I’ve known almost my entire life, which is important, and is a gift.

"Nothing is worse than a yes-man, especially when you have a bunch of yes-men around you."

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose recently defended the sex scenes in 'The Idol', insisting they are “so important” to the story.

The 24-year-old actress - who portrays an international pop star whose career is on shaky ground when she suffers a nervous breakdown - had no hesitation about shooting the controversial intimate moments because she was made to feel very comfortable on set and she knew they were vital to the plot.

Asked if she was hesitant about the scenes, she told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Honestly, no, because those scenes are so important to the character and the story.

"I was really blessed to be surrounded by good people all the time.

"I really did feel as though they were listening to me and that they valued my opinions."

Lily-Rose’s close relationship with The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – also helped her on set.

She explained: "We created this really strong bond because we were both stepping into new territory.

"I’m not a singer and he wasn’t an actor before this.

"I would get nervous about the singing and he would be there for me. He gave me the confidence to do things I wasn’t sure I could do."