Britney Spears has reunited with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The 41-year-old pop star has become estranged from her family in the years since her conservatorship was overturned, but Britney took to social media on Tuesday (20.06.23) to reveal that she visited her younger sister on the set of a movie last week.

She wrote on Instagram: "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family! (sic)"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who is now married to actor Sam Asghari, 28, but has sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - was seen dancing on a boat with her significant other.

Britney also told her millions of followers that she had been on her "first vacation" for a year.

She added: "This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now. Normally that’s Spanish right mamma !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno because I don’t speak English! (sic)"

Britney has been locked in a feud with her sister over recent years.

But their reunion comes just weeks after the 'I'm a Slave 4 U' singer - who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when the arrangement was terminated - saw her mother Lynne for the first time in years.

At the time, Britney wrote on Instagram: "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time. With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !! (sic)"