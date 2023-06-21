'I thought it was a scam!' Bill Gates places order at London fish and chip shop

Bill Gates shocked staff at a London fish and chip shop when he called to place an order.

The 67-year-old tech billionaire called up Oli's Fish And Chips in Islington, North London to place an order for the British staple - but the owner thought it was a joke until the Microsoft co-founder arrived to collect his meal.

Ozgur Toksoylu told the Daily Mail newspaper's EdenConfidential column: "We got a call telling me they were from Silicon Valley. I said we don't serve that far. I thought it was a scam; it turned out to be real."

Bill arrived in a driver-less car to collect his order of two cod and chips.

In March, Bill - who is worth an estimated $116.9 billion - wrote about how he arrived in the English capital and enjoyed a "great meal" of fish and chips.

The billionaire also discussed using an autonomous vehicle to get to the fish and chip shop.

Writing a post for MATR, he said: "During a recent trip to London, I had a great meal of fish and chips. That isn’t unusual on its own - I always love to eat some when I’m in the UK. But how I got to the restaurant was a first to me.

"I rode to the chip shop in an autonomous vehicle made by Wayve, a company with a fairly novel approach to self-driving cars. It’s hard to imagine a more challenging environment for an AV than downtown London. The car I was in had to dodge pedestrians, cyclists, and a lot of traffic on its way to our lunch. (Don’t worry: We had a safety driver in the car ready to grab the wheel if needed.)"

