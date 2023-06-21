Amazon customers could win a trip to the set of 'Neighbours' in Australia as part of Prime Day.

The retail giant has announced Prime Experiences for this year's event - which takes place between 00:01am on July 11 and 11.59pm on July 12 - as an added treat for people preparing to take advantage of 48 hours of savings.

In a press release, the company said: "The first experience revealed will offer shoppers a chance to feel like a TV star with a trip to the set of Neighbours in Australia.

"One lucky Prime member will have the opportunity to take a trip to Erinsborough with a friend, meet their new Neighbours and stroll through world-famous sets as seen on TV."

The once in a lifetime experiences - which aim to make customers 'Feel Like A Big Deal' - will be available to buy, with various big names getting involved.

They added: "Each experience will be paired with a great value Prime Day product and available as a limited, one-off purchase during Prime Day."

More Prime Experiences will be revealed in the lead-up to the big event, while early access to deals across the site are available now.

This includes 60 percent off Prime Video movies and shows, four months free access to Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members who haven't already subscribed, three months of Kindle Unlimited, and deals on Amazon Devices and gaming.

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon, said: “The countdown for Prime Day starts now, and we have an incredible selection of deals to come.

“We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that are available on Amazon.

"There is a lot to be excited about and a lot of value to find, with a few fun surprises and experiences to help you feel like a big deal along the way.”

Early deals start now, 21st June, at www.amazon.co.uk/primeday. Find out more at www.amazon.co.uk/primeexperiences.