'Crash Team Rumble' looks to be the first of many more new games in the 'Crash Bandicoot' franchise.

The online multiplayer video game developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision arrived on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this week, and there's already talks of more games to follow.

In an interview with VGC, the game's creative director Dan Neil said: "It's not only about what we're passionate about.

"It's that Activision is supportive and they continue to want to invest in new titles for this franchise. They also have a belief that we can do exciting new things."

Neil's hopeful comment comes after the mobile endless runner 'Crash Bandicoot: On The Run' closed down in February.

In a statement, the 'Crash' team said: "Crash fans, it’s with a heavy heart that we inform you on February 16, 2023 we will terminate service for 'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run'.

"On that date the servers will be taken down and the game will no longer be playable.

"From December 19 2022 all in-app purchases will be turned off. For any purchases made, you will have until February 16, 2023 to make use of associated purple crystals in-game.

"It has meant so much to bring your favourite Crash characters to life and we've sincerely loved making this game. Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games.

"For more information on future Crash Bandicoot announcements and news, please be sure to follow Crash Bandicoot."

Fans had been hoping for a relaunch of the title following reports the game had been quietly delisted from both the App and Google Play stores earlier in December.

However, the game's customer support team said it was a temporary issue.

They even added the team was "busy putting their finishing touches to more exciting features and islands which will be available very soon".

This was all before it was confirmed the game was being axed in February.