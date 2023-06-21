Twitch has updated its mature content labels.

Streamers now have a wider selection of warning labels to slap on their content, similar to those used in the film industry.

A new blog update reassured streamers that they "will not receive suspensions for failing to accurately label their streams."

In November, the streaming platform shared how it was tackling child grooming.

A blog post at the time read: "The bad actors who pursue this kind of abuse are often coordinated and intentional in the ways they work to get around both online and real-world safeguards.

"These predators are not welcome and will not be tolerated on Twitch, and today we're sharing an update regarding the continuous work we're doing to combat them."

The measures included blocking users suspended for being underage, mandatory phone verification to confirm ages, and improving moderation technology, as well as monitoring.

The new labels are:

Mature-Rated Games

Sexual Themes

Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use

Violent and Graphic Depictions

Significant Profanity or Vulgarity

Gambling