2023/06/21 14:00 (BST)

Andrew Barth Feldman thinks his generation are constantly fighting "fear and comparison".

The 21-year-old actor stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the new coming-of-age rom-com 'No Hard Feelings', and Andrew has admitted to relating to the struggles of his on-screen character.

The actor - who plays the part of Percy, who is seduced by an older women played by Jennifer - told Sky News: "My generation - and we see this so much with Percy - we're the first generation that was born with iPhones in our hands. And so there is just a sense of compulsion and fear and comparison that is so constant with us."

Andrew's on-screen character has an unhealthy obsession with his phone.

The actor explained: "[Percy] is stuck in this bubble - the world outside is all on his phone and his parents want to bubble-wrap him and he hates it, but it's safe for him; but he needs to break out, he needs to learn that he can make his own decisions and truthfully, put the phone down for a little bit."

The movie was actually inspired by a Craigslist advert, which was written by parents who were seeking a woman to seduce their introverted son.

Jennifer, 32 - whose character seduces Percy in a bid to overcome her own financial troubles - actually discussed the advert while eating dinner with director Gene Stupnitsky, and the duo found themselves laughing about the idea.

The Oscar-winning actress shared: "He showed me the Craigslist ad and we were just laughing about it.

"Our whole dinner was just talking about the kind of people who would write the ad - and so that's kind of in my mind where I thought he would go with the movie."

