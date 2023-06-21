Nicola Coughlan was "terrified" to film her kissing scenes in the upcoming season of 'Bridgeton'.

The 36-year-old actress stars as Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix show - which is based on the book series by Julia Quinn - but Nicola has revealed that she struggled to lock lips with co-star Luke Newton because they're such good friends in real life.

Asked what it was like to shoot the steamy scenes, the actress told 'ET Canada': "Terrifying! Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season one, and it was funny to us. We were like, ‘Imagine if we have to kiss and do this.’ And then season one come on and we were like, ‘Oh god,’ and then it’s like, it’s my friend. I have to kiss my friend.

"And you can’t pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them. It’s a spicy one. It’s a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show!

"Oh my god, there was one day where we had to sort of do like a very romantic, beautifully written romantic scene. And we were just like peeing ourselves with laughter, ’cause you just have to, like, look into each other’s eyes and we were like, ‘Oh god!'"

The 'Derry Girls' star was also asked to describe the new season of the hit show and explained that it will be different to its predecessors in that it's "so romantic".

Comparing the different seasons of the show, Nicola shared: "I keep saying - season one was about passion. Season two was about longing. Season three is romance. It’s so romantic."