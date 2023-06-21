Chase Stokes thinks Kelsea Ballerini is the "best human being on planet Earth".

The 30-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as John Booker Routledge in the Netflix hit 'Outer Banks' - has been dating country pop star Kelsea, 29, since April, and he's now heaped praise on his girlfriend, saying she's "so damn talented".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she's so damn talented.

"I was just watching videos, she's been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara. Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it's been beautiful."

The 'Love You Like You Mean It' hitmaker was previously married to fellow country musician Morgan Evans.

But following her divorce, Kelsea made a concerted effort to focus on the "good things" in life, including her relationship with Chase.

The source said: "Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase. They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

Meanwhile, Kelsea previously revealed that she actually contacted Chase on social media, even though she'd never seen his show.

The singer also admitted that she'd "never really dated" in her life.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "I was ready to open back up. I just felt, why not?

"I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun. I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in."