Barbie Ferreira wears bike shorts under her dress because "chub rub is real".

The model-turned-actor, who starred as Kat Hernandez in the hit TV series 'Euphoria', has become one of the most coveted faces in plus-size modelling but confessed that she has to adapt her style.

Revealing her secrets to Cosmopolitan, Barbie said: "I wear [bike shorts] under my dresses because, you know, chub rub is real.

"I think for me, more than fashion it's style. I've always loved styling myself, even as a kid. I'd go to thrift stores and get a pound of clothes for like five bucks.

"I'm 26 now, so I've refined the way I dress in a lot of ways. I do not care if it's on trend or not."

The star has recently collaborated with Havaianas on a collection inspired by her Brazilian heritage.

Barbie said: “I feel very much like Brazilian culture was how I grew up.

"[The collab] is really exciting, I get to work with the country that means the most to me and [explore] my heritage and my culture, and kind of bring this like Brazilian-American fusion to it because of course, that's who I am.

"I’ve been wearing Havaianas since I was a literal toddler. My mom every year for Christmas would get me a bunch of Brazilian stuff, and always without fail every year, I'd get a pair [of Havaianas]."

She continued: "This collection is a labour of love.

"It's really connected to my culture and my roots so I hope that people like it. I hope it shows that it's positive and happy and fun and sweet. You know, they're flip-flops, so I don't know if they're gonna save the world."

