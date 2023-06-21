Sarah Jessica Parker felt dismissed by “people around” Robert Downey Jr while she dated the actor amid his drugs battle.

The ‘And Just Like That’ actress, 58, was with the ‘Iron Man’ actor, also 58, for seven years from 1984 to 1991, before Sarah moved on with her now-husband Matthew Broderick, 61, and has now opened up about the difficulties of being with Robert during his well-documented substance abuse issues.

She said in a New Yorker profile: “People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time.”

Sarah added about Robert, who got clean in 2003, was a “really adventurous, important” part of her life, saying: “We were together for a long time. He was the first person that I lived with.

“His career was really just beginning. I was so proud to see his success and, you know, watch him grow professionally.”

Robert was quoted in the article via his representative and told the publication he maintains “great respect” for his ex.

Sarah, who has son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 14, with her ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ star husband Matthew, has told how she was left “praying” Robert wouldn’t die when she “had the courage” to “walk away” from their relationship.

She told People: “There was a huge amount of time spent making sure he was OK.

“And I didn’t do anything. I didn’t know for a long time. I was like, ‘Why is his heart beating so fast? Don’t do so many push-ups before bed!’”

But she stressed: “I don’t resent the time spent (with Robert.)”

Robert told Parade Sarah was “so miffed” when he didn’t “get (his) act together” when they were dating.

He said: “She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me… I was in love with Sarah Jessica… and love clearly was not enough.”

Robert married singer Deborah Falconer, 57, in 1992, with whom he had son Indio, 29, before getting hitched to his film producer current wife Susan Levin, 49, 2005, with whom he has son Exton, 11, and eight-year-old daughter Avri.