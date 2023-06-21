Ethan Hawke gave his daughter a “real hard time” when she lied to him about being in a therapy session when she was losing her virginity.

‘Stranger Things’ actress Maya Hawke, 24, who dad-of-four ‘Training Day’ star Ethan, 52, had with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, 53, said her dad ended up “very, very upset” when she had sex for the first time after telling her father she was attending counselling.

She said on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ after confessing how she “really went to lose (her) virginity” instead of going to her therapist:

“Oh, I lied about where I said that I was going to therapy, and I really went to lose my virginity.

“I can’t believe I just said that, but that’s the truth.”

Host Andy, 55, had asked Maya: “What was the worst trouble you got into as a teen?” during the High School Me! segment of his show.

Maya stressed Ethan didn’t find out at the time where she had gone instead of therapy, but the ‘Good Lord Bird’ star ended up angry she appeared to have gone off the radar.

The actress added: “He gave me a real hard time. He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?’”

To throw him off the scent of the truth, Maya told him: “How am I supposed to have secrets if I’m not allowed to tell lies?”

Andy and Maya’s fellow guest Bryan Cranston, 67, laughed over her admission.

Ethan had Maya in 1998 with then-wife Uma with whom he also has son Levon, 21.

Maya opened up about her parents’ 2005 divorce last year, telling As If magazine she had learned not to “take one another for granted” as they co-parented.

She added: “Every weekend is a special weekend because there’s a high value placed on time spent together.

“You no longer have a feeling of infinite time; you quickly realize it’s borrowed time.”

When Maya was asked by fans on Andy’s show what it would take for Quentin Tarantino to make ‘Kill Bill Volume 3’ with her mum Uma, with the actress replying: “I think that he really loves talking about the idea of making a ‘Volume 3’.

“So actually what I think it would take is everyone not talking about it for long enough that he gets annoyed that no one is asking him for it anymore, and then he'll be like now I’m going to show ’em that they want it.”