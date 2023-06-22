Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is said to have claimed he let their three children know they were splitting up after 18 years of marriage on a 10-minute Zoom call.

The ‘Bodyguard’ actor, 68, has been caught in a legal battle with his designer ex-partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, since she filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage, and court papers reportedly now show he called their kids to say their relationship was ending in a call from a hotel room.

According to People, designer Christine alleges in new court documents obtained by the outlet: “After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present.

“I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later.

“He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person.”

A source close to ‘Yellowstone’ actor Kevin told People the actor’s ex filed for divorce in May while he was filming on location, and explained he “FaceTimes all the time with the kids when he is away working”,

The claim has been reported after People said Christine’s court filing showed she was seeking $248,000 per month to help raise their three children.

According to documents obtained by the publication, Christine claims the cash being requested for the upkeep of Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and 13-year-old Grace Avery is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.

She is also said to want Kevin to pay for their kids’ private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses, according to the court documents.

Her filing has led to Kevin’s recent income records being released.

People said documents showed he made more than $19 million in 2022 and his family’s expenses, which included chefs and trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, cost $6,645,285.

Kevin’s net income was reportedly $7,595,520 after taxes.

The ‘Field of Dreams’ star previously argued in court documents obtained by Page Six he did not want his financial information to be made public out of fear that “irreparable harm” will be done to him by fraudsters.

Kevin has accused Christine of spending $95,000 of his money “without prior notice” to him on lawyers and a forensic accountant amid the proceedings.

The pair – who have a pre-nuptial agreement – are said to agree on child custody, which Christine has reportedly described as “joint”.

She is also not seeking spousal support.