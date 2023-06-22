Hilaria Baldwin has said it is “ridiculous” to be “cruel” after Amy Schumer branded her a “sociopath”.

The 39-year-old, who has seven children with 65-year-old ‘30 Rock’ actor Alec – who was cleared in April of criminal charges linked to the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of the ‘Rust’ film – was slammed by comic Amy, 42, for being head of a “von Trapp family”, allegedly faking her Spanish heritage and for “not giving a f***” about anything along with Alec.

Hilaria told ‘Romper’ magazine when the subject of facing hatred came up in her interview: “It is a ridiculous thing to be cruel to another person.”

Amy had said in her latest Netflix ‘Emergency Contact’ special about Hilaria” “Her husband shot someone… don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

Amy has also branded the entrepreneur “insane” and used a photo of Hilaria in her underwear as her own fake holiday card – prompting Alec’s wife to accuse the stand-up of “getting into a place of body-shaming her”.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, she hit out at Amy: “Sometimes we put down people’s shape. That might be that you think the person is too thin… but if you’re doing body inclusivity, that’s body inclusivity for all.”

Hilaria and Alec have seven kids together – daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, nine months, María Lucía Victoria, two, and Carmen Gabriela, nine, as well as four sons Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, two, Rafael Thomas, eight, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, and five-year-old Romeo Alejandro David.

Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria added to ‘Romper’ she and Alec may keep expanding their brood despite “most definitely” feeling done.

She said: “I feel awful when I’m on birth control. It makes me depressed.”

Hilaria added about how Alec is not interested in getting a vasectomy: “Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-it, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn’t done it yet.”

She also said she “love(s) giving birth” and welcomed her youngest child after one minute of pushing.

Hilaria added: “Giving birth is like going down a water slide that’s really scary. “And then you get to the bottom, and you’re like, ‘I want to do this again.’”