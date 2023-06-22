Bad Bunny wants to "protect" his personal life after being linked to Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old rapper, actor and occasional WWE wrestler has addressed rumours he is dating the 27-year-old reality star after they have been spotted together in public multiple times this year, but he's staying tight lipped.

He told Rolling Stone magazine; “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

Asked if there is anything he wants to clarify about his relationship status and romance with Kendall, the 'Where She Goes' hitmaker insisted he wants to keep some parts of his life private.

He added: "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

When it comes to the huge interest in his personal life, Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - acknowledged that his fans will "always" be keen to "know more".

He said: "I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”

The rumoured couple are both yet to confirm the romance, but Kendall reportedly thinks they could have a long-term future together, as he treats her "like a total gentleman".

Last month, a source told Us Weekly: "She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman."

The brunette beauty - who has previously dated NBA stars Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker - loves the rapper's "confidence" and they relish spending time together.

The insider added: "They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.

"They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day."