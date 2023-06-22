Bebe Rexha has returned to the stage for the first time since a fan threw a phone at her face during a concert.

The 33-year-old singer - who was struck in the head with a mobile phone thrown towards the stage during her gig in New York City on Sunday night (18.06.23) was back on stage two nights later at The Fillmore in Philadelphia and fan footage shows her jokingly addressing the incident as she asks the crew to clean up the stage.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: "Can we get someone to clean this up. I almost ate s*** like three times. I'm going to push it a little bit.

"I can't get another bruise. Are we going to have a good show tonight? Yes we f*****' are. Will we have people slow us down Philly? No. Just no phones on my face tonight please I beg of you. Thank you Philly."

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer made another lighthearted reference to the incident towards the end of the show.

She quipped: "We're almost there, we're almost there, it's almost at the end! No phones to the face, thank God!"

Earlier in the day, fan Nicolas Malvanga, 27, was arrested on a number of misdemeanor charges, including two counts of third degree assault, second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

According to the New York District Attorney's Office, the man was taken into custody and admitted to throwing the phone.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, he told police: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

He is due to appear in court on July 31, while his lawyer Todd Spodek added to the outlet: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned.

"It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

Bebe needed stitches after the incident, and shared a selfie promising fans she was "good" despite the injury.

And she insisted she wouldn't be deterred from carrying on her tour, and admitted she still enjoyed the show.

She wrote on Instagram: "Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown.

"Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!!"