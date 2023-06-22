Luke Macfarlane has become a father for the first time.

The 43-year-old star - best known for portraying Scotty Wandell in ABC drama 'Brothers and Sisters' - and his partner Rig Roberts welcomed a baby girl, Tess Eleanor Macfarlane, into the world on June 4th.

Luke wrote on Instagram: "Tess Eleanor Macfarlane - Born June 4th 2023."

The 'Bros' star admitted they had some "hectic days" following Tess' birth, but he and sports agent Rig cannot wait to introduce their new arrival to their family and friends.

He added: "We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in."

Luke - who has been the romantic lead in a number of Hallmark Channel films - posted several pictures of Tess, including one of him holding her while still in hospital.

Several stars shared congratulatory messages to the couple, including actor Scott McGlynn, who wrote: "Congratulations"

American comedian Billy Eichner - who Luke starred opposite in 2022 movie 'Bros' - posted several heart emojis, as did US TV personality Colton Underwood.

Actress Ali Sweeney commented: "This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats. (sic)"

Nikke DeLoach, who appeared alongside Luke in 'A Christmas Land', wrote: "Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you."

'Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen' star Erin Krakow wrote: "The best! So happy for you!!"