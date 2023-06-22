Khloe Kardashian was "dying" when she was linked to "hot" '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone after a "tough year".

The Good American co-founder's sister Kim Kardashian purposely sat them next to each other at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Milan on last week's episode of 'The Kardashians', and Khloe loved that for a change the "narrative" about her wasn't anything to do with her cheating ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

In a confessional on Thursday's episode (22.06.23) of the family's Disney+ show, she gushed: "I think he's super hot. He's like, a man! I love a good man. He's definitely hot and tall and muscular. I could see him like, ugh.

"He's so fine."

The mother-of-two continued: "I've had a little tough year so I'm excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy."

After they attended the event, Michele, 32, posted a picture of the pair on his Instagram Story, in which he was kissing her forehead and had his hand on her waist, after being a gentleman and asking if it was OK for him to do so.

The snaps got tongues wagging and ultimately led to speculation they are dating, but the rumour was swiftly denied by his representative, though Khloe "didn't care".

Khloe, 38, said: "It's like, everywhere and I don't care 'cause it's so funny.

"He's, like, kissing my forehead."

In her own confessional, Kim admitted she never expected Michele to be so popular that people would start assuming the pair are dating.

She said: "The funniest part is all of the internet thinks they're together.

"I had no clue that people really knew who this guy was and are obsessed with him. Khloé probably wants to kill us thinking we fully plotted this. We couldn't have asked for this to go better. Like, truly."

However, Khloe thanked her older sibling for the "cute" gesture.

Khloe said: "I think that's so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan. Thank you, Keeks."

It was Kim's pals Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson who told the 42-year-old Skims founder about Michele and his erotic Netflix show.

On last week's episode, Kim said: "He's like, the hottest guy.

"Let's fully set this up so Khloé falls in love in Milan ... but she has no idea."

Kim had been curating the Dolce and Gabbana show with Domenic Dolce in September and he invited Michele.

However, the actor's representative denied romance rumours.

They said at the time: "Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show.

"Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it."

Another source told PEOPLE that Khloe "never met [Michele] before" the show.

They added: "She just met him in Milan that night.

"They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again."

Khloe has daughter True, five, with NBA player Tristan, 32, and a son named Tatum, who she had via surrogate last August when Tristan was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe has ruled out having a romantic relationship with the father of her child, despite the constant speculation surrounding them.

She previously said on the show: "Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side.

"What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."