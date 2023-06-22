Nintendo confirms Princess Peach game

Published
2023/06/22 12:00 (BST)

Nintendo has announced a new game focus on Princess Peach.

The video game giant hasn't given the princess her own standalone game as a protagonist since 2005 platformer 'Super Princess Peach'.

However, as confirmed during the 2023 Nintendo Direct Showcase on Wednesday (21.06.23), an as yet untitled game is coming.

Through a translator, the developers said: "That’s right. Princess Peach will star as the main character in a brand new game.”

The company is keeping details on the title close to the chest, but brief a trailer gave fans a tease of what's to come.

In the video, Peach appeared on stage and ran through the set - which was decorated with castles and enemies - to make her way to victory.

She was trailed by a star with ribbon arms, which she used to take out enemies, as well as completing set pieces.

As reported by Kotaku, at one point a cutscene triggers when Peach - who featured prominently in this year's animated movie adaptation 'Super Mario' - stepped on a "particular spot on stage", which made the star spin around her as her dress turned blue and then white.

The developers teased: "What on earth is happening?"

A release date is yet to be confirmed, but the showcase was largely focused on titles coming out this year.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended