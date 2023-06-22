Nintendo has announced a new game focus on Princess Peach.

The video game giant hasn't given the princess her own standalone game as a protagonist since 2005 platformer 'Super Princess Peach'.

However, as confirmed during the 2023 Nintendo Direct Showcase on Wednesday (21.06.23), an as yet untitled game is coming.

Through a translator, the developers said: "That’s right. Princess Peach will star as the main character in a brand new game.”

The company is keeping details on the title close to the chest, but brief a trailer gave fans a tease of what's to come.

In the video, Peach appeared on stage and ran through the set - which was decorated with castles and enemies - to make her way to victory.

She was trailed by a star with ribbon arms, which she used to take out enemies, as well as completing set pieces.

As reported by Kotaku, at one point a cutscene triggers when Peach - who featured prominently in this year's animated movie adaptation 'Super Mario' - stepped on a "particular spot on stage", which made the star spin around her as her dress turned blue and then white.

The developers teased: "What on earth is happening?"

A release date is yet to be confirmed, but the showcase was largely focused on titles coming out this year.