Sky has launched a smart camera for its streaming television to allow customers to watch live and on-demand shows remotely with friends.

The Sky Live device also lets users place video calls via Zoom, track workouts and play motion-controlled games.

Fraser Stirling, global chief product officer at Sky, said: “We surprised everyone when we launched our streaming TV, Sky Glass, in 2021. Now we’re doing it again.

“Sky Live makes your TV much more than just a TV by introducing new entertainment experiences for the heart of your home.

“Get active with motion control games, work out with body tracking technology, video call on the big screen and watch TV with loved ones – even from afar. And this is just the start. With our powerful Entertainment OS ecosystem, it will keep getting better with every update.”

Since being acquired by US media giant Comcast in 2018, Sky has been striving to innovate in a fierce competition with streaming titans including Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+.

The Sky Live camera is available through a subscription plan, starting at £6 per month on a 48-month interest-free term, similar to their Glass TVs.

Alternatively, customers can purchase the camera outright for £290.

As an introductory offer the cost can be reduced to £3 per month when bundled with a TV.

Equipped with a four-microphone array and a high-resolution 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, the device is specifically designed to function effectively in the often compact and dimly lit British living rooms.

A light indicator illuminates when the camera is active, and a button positioned on top of the device enables users to mute the microphones and disconnect the camera to ensure privacy.

One of the standout features of the Sky Live camera is its ‘Watch Together’ function, which enables up to 12 households with Glass TVs and cameras to synchronise their viewing experiences.

Users can enjoy content from Sky's platform, including live sports events, while maintaining a small video call window for added social interaction.

By incorporating its extensive range of live TV channels, Sky aims to surpass rivals including Apple’s SharePlay.

Leveraging the power of machine learning, the Live camera can track body movements.

This enables users to engage in motion-controlled games and captivating entertainment experiences, including a version of the immensely popular ‘Fruit Ninja’ and a rhythm game called ‘Starri’, reminiscent of Meta’s ‘Beat Saber’.