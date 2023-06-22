'Batman: Arkham Trilogy' is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Warner Bros. Games and DC has confirmed the Rocksteady Studios trio - 'Arkham Asylum', 'Arkham City' and 'Arkham Night' - will drop on the Nintendo console this autumn with the new versions being developed by Turn Me Up Games.

The titles will also come complete with with all previously released DLC from all three games.

A new gameplay trailer was unveiled during this week's June 2023 Nintendo Direct broadcast.

The listing on the Nintendo store page reads: "Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector across the iconic 'Batman: Arkham Trilogy'.

"Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

"Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City’s open world, the new maximum security “home” for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds.

"In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy’s epic conclusion.

"Experience critically acclaimed gameplay and AAA original storytelling across all 3 games, PLUS all DLC, in one complete package."

The first game was originally released in 2009 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before dropping on PS4 and PC, with its sequel following two years later and the third title coming in 2015.

As of yet, no official release date has been confirmed for the Nintendo version.