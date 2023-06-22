Nintendo has confirmed a 'Super Mario RPG' remake is coming later this year.

The video game giant has unveiled plans to re-release the classic SNES game on the Switch - complete with brand new graphics - on November 17, 2023.

In a press release, Nintendo said: "Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure.

"Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road.

"Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series!"

The company also announced 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder', which has been described as the "next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games".

Nintendo added: "When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course."

The game - dropping on October 20 - also introducers Mario's "newest power-up", which will see him to transform into Elephant Mario.

Also announced during this week's 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation is a "visually enhanced" version of 'Luigi's Mansion 2', which is currently in development for the Switch after its original release on the 3DS.