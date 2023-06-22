Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to a cage fight.

The Tesla billionaire, 51, and Meta boss, 39, said they were up for the clash after Musk took to Twitter – which he bought in October for $44 billion – to tell Zuckerberg: “I’m up for a cage fight.”

Zuckerberg, whose company is weeks away from launching its so-called “Twitter killer” micro-blogging site said to be called Threads, replied by sharing Musk’s tweet with the caption: “Send me location.”

A Meta spokesperson commented: “The story speaks for itself,” while Musk replied to Zuckerberg by suggesting a venue by stating: “Vegas Octagon.”

Musk also shared details of his imaginary fighting technique, playfully dubbed “The Walrus”, which he joked involved him lying on top of his opponent and doing nothing.

Musk also tweeted: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids throwing them in the air.”

Zuckerberg on the other hand has been training in mixed martial arts and recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

The exchange sparked a flood of memes online, with users also creating mock fight posters featuring the pair of tech titans.

Zuckerberg’s firm is reported to have been working on ‘Threads’ under the codename ‘Project 92’.

Insiders say Threads looks almost exactly like Twitter and is apparently courting famous faces from Oprah Winfrey to the Dalai Lama as backers.

Chris Cox, one of Zuckerberg’s right-hand men, last week unveiled to staff what he called Meta’s “response to Twitter”.

He said: “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run.”

Since Musk bought Twitter it is said to have haemorrhaged advertising revenues, and has seen a flood of users quit over his plan to charge individuals and companies for the blue tick verification.

Zuckerberg’s planned Threads site, which has been in the pipeline since January, is set to feature a continuous scroll of text like Twitter with buttons similar to the site’s Like and Retweet options.