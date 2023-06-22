A global cybergang known as Clop have now denied possessing stolen data.

Firms such as the BBC, British Airways, and Boots had informed their staff that sensitive payroll data had been compromised by the hackers, but they have now said in an email the don’t have it.

It is thought hundreds of organisations who used the file transfer tool MOVEit have had their data stolen, including eight huge UK organisations who were customers of Zellis, which was itself breached through MOVEit.

But in an email exchange with the BBC, Clop insisted: “We don’t have that data and we told Zellis about it.

“We just don’t have it. We are an old group and have never deceived anyone, if we say that we do not have information, then we do not have it.”

Zellis referred the BBC to its previous statement on the issue, which said: “We can confirm that a small number of our customers have been impacted by this global issue and we are actively working to support them.”

Clop has been pressuring victims to pay a ransom by publicly posting company profiles on its darknet website since mid-June, but none of the prominent UK victims’ names have yet appeared on the site yet.

The group has gradually added the names, websites, and addresses of nearly 50 victims, including banks, universities, travel firms, and software companies from various countries.

Some of the companies have independently confirmed the theft of their data.

Threat researcher Brett Callow, from Emsisoft, said Clop could now be trying to cover up the fact it stole the data as part of a sale deal with another hacking group.

But Clop claimed to the BBC: “We didn’t sell anything to other hackers.”

Its hack was first announced on 31 May by Progress Software, the makers of MOVEit.

The criminals found a way to break into MOVEit and were able to use the access to get into the databases of potentially hundreds of other companies.

But since the initial MOVEit disclosure, it has been reported researchers have found other security issues within the software which means it is possible that the data was stolen in a different way by a separate group.

A $10 million reward has been announced in the US for “information linking the Clop gang or any other malicious cyber actors targeting US critical infrastructure to a foreign government’.