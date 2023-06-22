Ozzy Osbourne has been left "blown away" after the mechanical bull from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games was named after him.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, who has retired from touring due to his ongoing health issues, was delighted to find out that Ozzy was chosen from almost 2,000 entries, including Bostin, Brummie and Boulton.

The giant metal structure will now sit at Birmingham New Street station.

It's a fitting tribute to the Birmingham-born heavy metal legend, who made a surprise appearance at last summer's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in his home city to perform alongside fellow Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, drummer Tommy Clufetos, and bassist Adam Wakeman.

Speaking on 'BBC News', the 'Paranoid' hitmaker said: "When I was asked last year to close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, they didn't have to ask me twice. I jumped on the next plane and flew back to England. I was honoured to close the games, and this year I've just been told that they've chosen my name to name the bull, which is gonna be in the station, I believe, in Birmingham. I'm absolutely blown away. Thank you for all your votes. I don't know what to say anymore. I'm thrilled to bits. God bless you all and Birmingham forever."

Ozzy - who was born in the inner Birmingham area of Aston - told the Commonwealth crowd: "I love you, Birmingham - it’s good to be back."

The 'War Pigs' star suffered a nasty fall at his Los Angeles home while he was battling pneumonia in 2019, and at one point in time, he was left contemplating the worst.

He said: "It got so bad that at one point I thought, ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f****** agony."

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019, which he publicly revealed in January 2020.