A$AP Rocky called Rihanna his "wife" in a shoutout at his star-studded Spotify concert.

The 'Fashion Killa' rapper performed for the streaming giant at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival in France on Wednesday night (21.06.23), where he referred to his heavily pregnant partner as his spouse.

He gushed: “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the mother******* building!”

Those in attendance included actress Tiffany Haddish and former 'Bachelorette' star Dale Moss.

This week, A$AP courted controversy as he marked Father’s Day by posting a video of himself smoking a huge roll-up beside Rihanna.

The 34-year-old ‘L$D’ rapper – who has 13-month-old son RZA with the singer, who is expecting their second baby any day now – shared the clip on Sunday (18.06.23) as part of a carousel of images of the couple with their young boy.

In the video, the ‘Umbrella’ star pushed her baby bump against A$AP while saying: “This is so tight”, “Poke it out”, and “Shut up you b****” as her partner puffed clouds of smoke around them.

Thousands of fans flooded the comments section of the post – many with criticism of A$AP smoking around Rihanna.

One said: “You really shouldn’t be smoking indoors next to ur pregnant wife. (sic)"

Rihanna last year told Vogue about giving up smoking marijuana while expecting: “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.”

A$AP captioned the slideshow of images and the smoking video with the message: “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY.”

In a reference to the rapper’s real name, Rakim Athelaston Mayers, Rihanna commented on the post: “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

Other footage in the carousel included footage of A$AP brushing his teeth, along with images of him sleeping with his toddler and kissing her baby bump.

Rihanna told British Vogue in February about her “legendary” motherhood experience: “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. It doesn’t matter.”

The couple started dating in 2020 and were first linked in 2013.