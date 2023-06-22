Katy Perry gave up alcohol to support Orlando Bloom.

The 'American Idol' judge revealed in March that she was in the midst of a three-month sober "pact" with her fiancé, and she's now explained she wanted to make things easier for the 46-year-old actor, who had quit drinking because he was working on a movie.

She explained to People magazine: "We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive.

"It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker - who has two-year-old daughter Daisy with Orlando - is now "not really drinking" on weeknights, but likes to "indulge a little bit" on Saturdays and Sundays and she's happy with the balance she's struck.

She said: "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit. I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance...

"[I don't] really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever.

"I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run."

Katy hasn't put out an album since 'Smile' three years ago but she reassured fans she's still working on new music and her first listener is always her daughter.

She said: "The creativity and the ideas have never stopped flowing, even if they're not in the public space.

"When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour and stuff like that.

"I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space.

"Daisy always gets the first look. Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it."