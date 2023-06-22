Kelly Brook believes the secret to her happy marriage is sleeping in the nude.

The 43-year-old model - who tied the knot with Italian hunk Jeremy Parisi in 2022 - agrees with a recent survey that it's a fact that not wearing anything to bed is why marriages last.

Speaking on 'Heart Drive with JK and Kelly Brook', she said: "Yes, of course, I think I do have a happy marriage and I think the reason is, I sleep in the nude [both giggle], that’s what it says, if you don’t wear pyjamas, you’re gonna have a happy marriage, ‘those who wear nothing in bed are happier in their relationships’ it’s a stat and it’s a fact!"

Her co-host Jason King clarified: "But is it literally nothing, nothing at all zilch…?"

Kelly replied: "Zilch!"

JK is the opposite, he said: "I’ve gotta be contained."

And Kelly's other half is the same.

She laughed: "Jeremy’s the same, he has to be contained!"

Kelly gets sent free nighties all the time and has no idea what to do with them.

She giggled: "I know, sometimes companies are really kind and they send me things in the post and sometimes I get sent nighties/ I got sent one … I didn’t know what to do with it!"

The buxom brunette recently revealed that her sex life is better than ever.

Kelly said that she's never felt so confident in the bedroom, after overhauling her lifestyle.

She told The Sun newspaper: "Sex is better with age and, yes, also when you are feeling healthier as you are feeling more confident in your body.

"If I am training and I am eating well I definitely feel sexier.

"If you feel good then that definitely spills over to other areas in your life, for sure."

Listen to 'JK and Kelly on Heart' weekdays from 4pm-7pm and on Global Player.