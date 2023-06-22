Adele refused to purchase Sylvester Stallone's mansion if she couldn't keep his 'Rocky' statue as part of the deal.

The 'Hello' singer, 35, spent a whopping $58 million on the Los Angeles pad last year and has been doing some renovations to the lavish property.

Stallone, 76, received critical acclaim for his role as boxer Rocky Balboa, starting with the first film in 1976 and subsequent sequels and 'Creed' spin-offs.

And it appears Adele - who is said to be engaged to sporting agent Rich Paul and has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-spouse Simon Konecki - is a huge fan as she wasn't willing to sign on the dotted line without the statue.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Stallone claimed Adele said: “That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.”

However, the Grammy winner managed to persuade the Hollywood icon to give up the beloved item.

He said of the work she's doing to the pad: "I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

The expansive, eight-bedroom property sits on a three-acre estate.

Clocking in at a whopping 18,586 sq ft, the home boasts 12 bathrooms and a long driveway to ensure privacy.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the sale price was a near 50 per cent discount from Stallone's staggering original asking price of $110 million.

The 'Creed' actor had indeed left his mark on the mansion, transforming the Mediterranean-style home into a contemporary mansion, with living spaces fitted with steel-framed windows and doors.

An art studio was also installed in the eight-car garage, and reportedly a guesthouse was added to the estate.

The house includes a movie theatre, gym, custom bar, and even a cigar room.

Neighbours include Justin Bieber and Denzel Washington.