King Charles reportedly got tearful as he watched a horse he inherited from the late Queen land a shock £50,000 win at Royal Ascot.

The royal, 74, who was at the third day of the annual horse race meet in Berkshire, south-east England, on Thursday (22.06.23) with his wife Queen Camilla, 75, erupted into cheers in the Royal Box as the couple watched 18-1 outsider Desert Hero romp to victory and land the jackpot in the King George V Stakes.

Zara Tindall, 42, the late Queen’s granddaughter who was also at the race, said about the monarch, who died in September aged 96: “Think how proud our grandmother, the Queen, would’ve been.

“To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive was incredible.

“It’s a new excitement. Like all those owners that come here and have a horse here having that dream, that hope and then fulfilling it is incredible.

“The horses are the main game here, that’s why we get involved and love them and the competition, the adrenaline… it’s indescribable!”

It’s been reported the king’s victory cost bookmakers £1 million as punters rushed to back the horse.

Charles was seen laughing and joking with jockey Tom Marquand in the winner's enclosure and was said to have gotten so emotional he dropped the trophy.

The win comes 10 years to the day since his late mum had her biggest win, landing the Gold Cup with horse Estimate in 2013.

Charles and Camilla inherited the Queen’s royal racing operation and even though commentators said he was less interested in the sport than his mum and may not attend this year’s Ascot, he has been photographed enjoying every moment from the royal box at the event, which started on Tuesday (20.06.23) and will run to Saturday 24 June.

Desert Hero’s rider Tom, 25, said after the win: “Genuinely, that's one of the proudest moments I’ve had in the saddle so far.

“It’s not to the same level that Estimate was on but I grew up watching horses like that win for the Queen and to ride the king’s first Royal Ascot winner is unbelievable. It’s a dream.”