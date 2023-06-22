Loreen has “never” felt more “accepted” than in the LGBTQ+ community.

The singer-songwriter, 39, made the declaration as she was named a pride icon at the ‘Attitude Pride Awards 2023’ on Thursday (22.06.23) at The Langham Hotel, London, in front of guests including the event’s host Spice Girl Emma Bunton, 47, as well as guests including Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, 45, campaigner Peter Tatchell, 71, and former professional footballer-turned-presenter Alex Scott, 38.

Loreen – real name Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui – was at the awards, sponsored by Magnum, after her victory at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest for a second time with her power ballad ‘Tattoo’, and said as she picked up her gong: “Thank you so much for this … this community is all about love.”

The awards aim to celebrate some of the biggest LGBTQ+ names in showbiz, as well as “unsung” everyday heroes who have “championed rights or challenged stigma in the face of adversity”.

Model Munroe Bergdorf, 35, who made history in January 2022 as the first transgender woman to feature on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK, along with singer/songwriter Victoria Canal, 24, and DJ Barbara Butch, 42, were also among those named as winners of the pride icon award.

Loreen added at the event about how she loves the UK: “I see London as the epicentre for creativity. You guys are the trendsetters.

“Whatever happens, whenever you want to see what is trending, what is the new thing? I go to England (or) London to see, ‘Oh my god that is trending right now’.

“Then it’s going to be big, like in a year or so. So this is the space where all the trendsetters live.”

Other winners at the event included Nigerian activist Joel Mordi, founder of clothing company Deaf Identity, Luke Christian, London firefighter Tracy Doyle and TV personality Ryan Lanji.