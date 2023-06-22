Elvis Presley’s estate is said to be slamming the ‘Priscilla’ biopic as a cheap-looking “college movie”.

The upcoming film directed by Sofia Coppola, 52, is based on Elvis’ widow Priscilla Presley’s memoir ‘Elvis and Me’, and despite starring big names including ‘Euphoria’ actor Jacob Elordi, 25, as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, it has been reported officials in the estate are disgusted by the project.

TMZ said one estate official who has already viewed the movie described Sofia’s writing and directing as "horrible", and apparently added: “It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it's not what Graceland looks like.”

TMZ added estate officials also said the film, which stars ‘Mare of Easttown’ actress Cailee Spaeny, 24, as Priscilla, was “produced without the Estate’s knowledge or consent”.

But 78-year-old Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973 before his death aged 42 in 1977 after years of prescription pill abuse, disagreed.

She told TMZ about the film, set to premiere in October: “I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola.

“She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

The film is set to chart how Priscilla and Elvis net when she was just a teenager to their “long courtship and turbulent marriage”.

A trailer has shown it includes a recreation of Priscilla’s wedding dress for their 1967 wedding and Elvis leaving for the US Army.

Priscilla and her actress granddaughter Riley Keough, 34, recently reached a settlement over late singer Lisa Marie’s trust following her death aged 54 on 12 January after a double heart attack.

Riley agreed to pay Priscilla a $1 million lump-sum payment in addition to another $400,000 to cover legal fees.

Despite the cash settlement over Lisa Marie’s estate, Priscilla was reportedly denied her request, apparently made during negotiations, to be buried next to Elvis and Lisa Marie at the rock icon’s resting place in his Graceland home.

Lisa Marie was buried in January at Graceland beside her late son Benjamin Keough, who took his life aged of 27 in 2020.