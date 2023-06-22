Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold will reportedly include medicating her and counselling.

The ‘Easy A’ actress, 37, was said at the weekend to have placed on a “5150 hold” for the second time this year after apparently calling police for help, and is now said to be set for at least another week in care as her loved ones apparently have ongoing worries for her health and well-being.

Sources who spoke to TMZ said: “Once Amanda completes the mandatory 72-hour psychiatric hold she will be committed for at least another week while doctors work to stabilise her with medications and therapy.”

TMZ also reported over the weekend Amanda was detained by cops at the weekend and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Sources later told the outlet the ‘She’s the Man’ actress was deemed a danger to herself and those around her.

The actress was previously placed on a psychiatric hold in March after she was seen walking around naked in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told TMZ she flagged down a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode before calling police.

At the time, sources told the outlet Amanda, who has also struggled with substance abuse, had likely been living “on the streets for days” before the incident.

The former child star’s ex-fiancé Paul Michael, also told Page Six she had probably been “off her meds”.

Amanda was hospitalised for nearly three weeks before starting outpatient treatment and her eight-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after the court determined the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”