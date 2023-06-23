Sir Elton John is reportedly planning to bring Taron Egerton on stage during his Glastonbury performance.

The ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ singer, 76, is set to play a headline slot at the Worthy Farm festival on Sunday (25.06.23) and Taron, 33, who portrayed Elton in the 2019 biopic ‘Rocketman’ is said to be one of four special guests who will pop up in the show.

A source told The Sun: “Elton is going to give the performance of a lifetime at Glastonbury and has lined up some surprises for his fans at Worthy Farm. “Taron will be coming out to sing alongside Elton after befriending him while making the film.

“The final plans are being kept a closely guarded secret but rehearsals are taking place and Elton has planned an entirely new set, different from the one on his tour, for the show.”

Elton’s husband and manager David Furnish, 60, teased the performance by telling Sky New: “Four collaborators of (Elton’s) choosing. People he just thought, ‘I’d really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury’.

“And that’s all I’m going to say. This one is very special. It’s not just another day in the office. It’s a different set-list, it’s a huge outdoor live festival.

“He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name, sorry.

“So he’s done a lot of changes. (He has) a lot on his plate, so I think he’s anxious. But I think good anxious, healthy anxious.”

Sir Elton has collaborated with Rina Sawayama, 32, and Years and Years in recent years and Lady Gaga is godmother to his and David’s two sons – Zachary, 12, and 10-year-old Elijah – but it is not known who the other three guests are.

The Sun added they won’t include Dua Lipa, 27, who sang with Elton on hit single ‘Cold Heart’.