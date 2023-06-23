Dario G has been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.

The 'Sunchyme' hitmaker - whose real name is Paul Spencer - broke the news to fans on Twitter but insisted he would be staying positive as he explained he is planning to see his medical team on Friday (23.06.23) to discuss his treatment options.

He wrote: "Hard to write this. I’ve just found out that I’ve got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver. That’s damn hard to read too I’m sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always. Seeing the doctors on Friday to discuss the next steps. #f***cancer (sic)".

The DJ was quickly offered messages of support from fans.

'Derry Girls' writer Lisa McGee wrote: "I am so so sorry. Sending all my love xx."

And podcaster Rich Wilson commented: "Sending all the love and positive vibes your way man. Stay strong geezer."

Fellow DJ Starkillers - whose real name is Nick Terranova - sent a heartfelt message of support and gratitude to the star.

He wrote: "Hey Dario, I’ve been a fan of yours since the Sunchyme days. It was a big song on South Beach. I think it was 96 or 97. It was at this time that I was inspired to become a dj myself.

"I’m sorry to hear of your diagnosis and to put it out there like that is even braver. I just want you to know you’ve influenced my life and I’m sure many others. Respect and much love (sic)".

Dario G originally began life as a trio, with their biggest hit 'Sunchyme' - taken from the album 'Sunmachine' - reaching number two int he UK in 1997.

Band members Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer eventually left the group to pursue solo projects, but Paul continued to release music under the Dario G moniker.