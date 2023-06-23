Harrison Ford wanted to see the end of Indiana Jones.

The 80-year-old actor has played the title role of the action franchise over the course of several films for more than 40 years but now that the fifth and final instalment ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is on the way, he has admitted that he wanted to take the archaeologist “all the way” from the beginning of the series to the end.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’ve always wanted to do this. A final chapter. For Indiana Jones, I wanted to see him at the end of his career, at the end of the road that we've established. We've taken him part of the way, I wanted to take us all the way.”

The ’Ender’s Game’ star went on to add that he wanted new director James Mangold to the “embrace” the age of the action hero in the final film and teased that the entire franchise is closed out in a “beautiful” way.

He said: “I wanted him to not run away from the age of the character, but to embrace it and to tell the story of a man who's spent his life this particular way, and what it comes to. That ride wouldn't have come if he hadn't fallen so low.

"It wouldn't have been the ride that it is and wouldn't have ended the way that it does. And it ends in a beautiful way. It was gratifying to know that we were doing something that we both believed in, that we had a passion for. And that we did.

"We did it. Really, we've really worked hard. Completing the job itself was like completing the character.”

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will be released on June 28.