Queen Latifah is "humbled" to be amongst the names on the list for The Kennedy Center Honors.

The 53-year-old star has made career out of rapping, acting and singing and has now made it onto the annual list, which recognises performers who have had an impact on American culture, and ahead of the organisation's ceremony on December 4 - which will also include a 50th anniversary tribute to hip hop music - she admitted she is shocked to be recognised for her talents in the decades after being told she would never make it.

She said: "I’m humbled to be included in this incredible list of artists honored by the Kennedy Center. When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, ‘No’. No, you won’t be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can’t sing. No, singers can’t become actresses. No, actors can’t also produce. To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community."

Fellow A-listers to join the 'Hairpsray' star on the list include the likes of 'When Harry Met Sally' star Billy Crystal, 75, who only wishes his parents could be here to see him collect the accolade all these years after he started making them laugh as a child.

He said: "I started performing when I was five years old, making my parents and family laugh. Those laughs have carried me my entire life and career. I so wish they could be at the Kennedy Center for this glorious occasion."

Other music stars who will be recognised at the upcoming ceremony include the likes of Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb, opera star Renée Fleming and 'I'll Never Fall In Love Again' singer Dionne Warwick,82.

Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter, said: "This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original. Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world."

Production company Done + Dusted - which is behind screen hits like 'The Little Mermaid Live!' and 'Disney Family Sing-Along' - will produce the event.