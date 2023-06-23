Jennifer Lawrence is "scared" of Method actors.

The 'No Hard Feelings' actress admitted she is "nervous" about working alongside people who use the immersive process - where they stay in character even when not filming - because she wouldn't know how to talk to them when the cameras weren't rolling.

Speaking on the YouTube series 'Hot Ones', she said: “I would be scared to work with somebody who’s Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?

“That would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen another process that I’ve been curious about, because you don’t really know about them all the time.”

When it comes to her own processes, the 32-year-old star learned from Christian Bale when they worked on 'American Hustle' together.

She said: “I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did ‘American Hustle’ when I worked with Christian Bale and I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing like it was going to be 10 seconds or whatever until action, he would start getting ready.

"And then I saw that and I was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ And then I started to do that.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the 'Hunger Games' star opened up about the mishaps she's suffered on set and admitted ruining costumes with Cheeto dust from her fingers and swallowing her nose ring on 'Don't Look Up' wasn't the worst thing to happen when she was shooting the 2021 satire, because she also lost a tooth.

She said: “I have veneers, so it was a whole section missing and it was the height of Covid so I couldn’t go to the dentist. So I had to do all of Don’t Look Up with just a gaping hole in my mouth. Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio—just everybody.”

Jennifer was also asked what skills she's learned for roles that have been transferable to everyday life.

She joked: “I learned how to pick locks on 'Red Sparrow'. I haven’t used it, but to know that I could is cool."