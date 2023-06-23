Tom Cruise says "time expands" when he shoots his daredevil movie stunts.

The 60-year-old actor is famous for filming as many of his own action sequences as possible, no matter what the risk, and his new blockbuster 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' sees him continue that tradition, with him even having a knife fight on top of a speeding train in one sequence.

On the first day of shooting on the action sequel, Cruise rode a motorcycle off a Norwegian mountain before jumping with a parachute to the ground, a scene that took eight takes to get the perfect shot.

The Hollywood legend admits that when the adrenaline starts flowing through his body during the stunts time, for him, simultaneously becomes both "short and long".

Speaking to media at the UK premier of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' in London on Thursday night (22.06.23), he said: "When I train there's so much going on and time expands. When I'm dropping, that six seconds feels short and long."

It is Cruise's seventh outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt and much of the movie was filmed in the UK.

The 'Top Gun' star admits he has many ideas for future stunts in the franchise which he wants to film in London.

He said: "I look at buildings here and I think I could climb that building! Where do I start!

"I’ve always wanted to travel the world and work with different cultures and celebrate them and 'Mission: Impossible' really allows that. It’s a wonderful privilege to be able to do it."

During the premiere, Cruise stopped to sign autographs and take selfies for fans who had waited for hours to share a moment with their idol.

He was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Cary Elwes.

The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise on the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby will also star in the film.

The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The second part of the film is expected to arrive next year as both parts were pushed back due to the Covid pandemic.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is due for UK release on July 10.