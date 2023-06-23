Miranda Cosgrove felt she needed to make her "boobs look bigger" as a teenager.

The 30-year-old actress was shooting the lead role in the Nickelodeon sitcom 'iCarly' when she was 13 years old and tried to make herself look more developed with a bra insert but remembered it "flying through the air" during a take and found herself wandering round the set looking for it whilst the crew had no idea what was going on.

She told People: "When I was maybe probably 13, I had to jump on a trampoline for one of the web show things. And at the time, I put something in the bra of what I was wearing because I wanted to look like I had bigger boobs. I was jumping on the trampoline and one of them flew out.

"It was a little thing, I don't even remember what. It was a cutlet or some little thing... It flew through the air and they yelled, 'Cut.' And nobody really knew what happened. I knew, of course! I was running around looking for it. I found it and I think I stuck it in my pocket or something."

The former 'Drake and Josh' star went on to add that her co-star Nathan Kress kept asking what it was whilst her fellow female co-star Jennette McCurdy seemed to know but did not say much in the "embarrassing" moment which she will "never forget."

She added: "Nathan [Kress] at the time kept saying, 'What was that? What flew through the air? What was that?' He would not let it go because he just wanted to figure it out, and he didn't have any idea what it was.

"And I think Jennette [McCurdy] knew. I feel like she was like, 'Oh, God.' But it was just so embarrassing and I'll never forget it!"