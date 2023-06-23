Twitter agrees to follow the European Union rules on misinformation.

This agreement comes after Elon Musk pulled the social media giant out of the Digital Services Act amid backlash about his time at the top of the site - which has included criticism about how he been battling against misinformation, Russian propaganda and other criminal activity after his $44 billion sale went through last October - but has since brought in Linda Yaccarino, an ex Yahoo executive to help him run the company as a CEO and are now viewing fake news “seriously” after being threatened with a fine totalling six per cent of their revenue.

Thierry Breton, the commissioner trusted with enforcing the law, said while addressing Silicon Valley: “When it comes to online crime, there can be no half measures. Very large online platforms need to put the necessary internal controls and resources in place to be ready for the new European rules.”

“Twitter is taking the exercise seriously and has identified the key areas on which it needs to focus to comply with the DSA. With two months to go before the new EU regulation kicks in, work needs to continue for the systems to be in place and work effectively and quickly.

“I told Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino that Twitter should be very diligent in preparing to tackle illegal content in the European Union.

“Fighting disinformation, including pro-Russian propaganda, will also be a focus area in particular as we are entering a period of elections in Europe.”