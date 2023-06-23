Sir Elton John has been crowned the top ‘Spectacle Wearer of the Year’.

The ‘Rocketman’ singer, 76, who is set to play a headline slot at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday (25.06.23), was rated top of a league table of famous glasses wearers that included comic Alan Carr, 47, snooker icon Dennis Taylor, 74, and actor Johnny Depp, 60, in second, third and fourth places.

Bianca Swan from Specsavers, which polled Britons for their favourite specs wearers, said: “Sir Elton John’s headline performance on the Pyramid Stage will undoubtedly be a defining moment in his career.

“However, we believe this recognition as the ‘Spectacle Wearer of All Time' could come a close second.

“Whether it’s his signature bright frames, the attention-grabbing size, or sparkling embellishments, Sir Elton’s glasses have left an indelible mark on the minds of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

“We can’t wait to see what he wears onstage on Sunday.”

A total of 80 per cent of respondents to the Specsavers poll said Sir Elton’s glasses were memorable, with 67 per cent saying their garish colours left the biggest lasting impressions.

Three-fifths of those polled said the size of some of the singer’s glasses burned them on their memories, while nearly half (48 per cent) were “captivated by the sparkles” on some of his specs.

The Specsavers poll also found one in five people (21 per cent) believe glasses have become the top fashion accessory.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of the respondents said specs were once considered “uncool” but now feel everyone wants to wear them.

Black Eyed Peas rapper and ‘The Voice’ judge Will.i.am, 48, was voted fifth most popular celebrity glasses wearer, with 54 per cent of respondents saying the frames were the biggest element in making glasses cool.

TOP 25 ‘MOST ICONIC GLASSES WEARERS’ OF 2023

1 Sir Elton John

2 Alan Carr

3 Dennis Taylor

4 Johnny Depp

5 Will.i.am

6 Bill Gates

7 Bono

8 Billie Jean King

9 Whoopi Goldberg

10 Stanley Tucci

11 Oprah Winfrey

12 Lady Gaga

13 Meryl Streep

14 Simon Cowell

15 RuPaul

16 Emma Watson

17 Tom Hiddleston

18 Kate Winslet

19 Ryan Gosling

20 Victoria Beckham

21 Alan Cumming

22 Benedict Cumberbatch

23 Eddie Redmayne

24 Tommy Hilfiger

25 Michelle Visage