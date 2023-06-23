Facebook and Instagram will limit news access in Canada.

The Meta-owned social media brands are responding to a bill passed by the country that forces tech companies to pay news producers for content shared on their platforms, which comes into effect in six months.

The Mark Zuckerberg-founded company and Google have already been trying out restrictions before the Online News Act hit the floor - which cleared the Senate earlier this week - which forces firms to try to come to deals with news sites to display their stories.

Meta labelled the law "fundamentally flawed legislation that ignores the realities of how our platforms work" and revealed that news will no longer be available on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada.

A spokesperson said: "A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable. “

They outlined that the change for Canadians will impact no other services.

Google branded the bill “unworkable” and were trying to find another “path forward” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Canada’s federal government justified the move by highlighting the importance of it increasing “fairness in the Canadian digital news market” and providing news outlets to “secure fair compensation” for stories shared on the platform.

A recent report by an independent parliament watchdog found that news organisations could earn $250 million through the rule change.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez told Reuters earlier this month that Meta and others temporarily removing news content - a tactic they successfully deployed when Australia brought in a similar law - from the was “unacceptable” and poses a “threat”.

Paul Deegan, the president and CEO of News Media Canada, said: "Real journalism, created by real journalists, continues to be demanded by Canadians and is vital to our democracy, but it costs real money.”