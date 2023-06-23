Sir Paul McCartney says “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created” with his new song featuring the late John Lennon.

The Beatles icon tried to soothe fears about the potentially existential threat the tech may bring to the music industry amid the unreleased song's debut - which is believed to be based on a tape once owned by his widow Yoko Ono, 90 - from the four-piece that included himself, John, Sir Ringo Starr,82, and the late George Harrison

The 81-year-old rocker told the ‘Today’ on BBC Radio 4: “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway.”

Paul also posted a note to fans to end the “confusion and the speculation” prompted by the ditty - which has not been heard yet - which is due out later this year.

He said: “We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guesswork out there.”

“Can’t say too much at this stage, but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Earlier this month, The ex Wings musician told BBC News that he found AI - which many in the music industry have expressed concern about regarding copyright and creativity issues - simultaneously “scary” and “exciting”.

Paul continued: “It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with. It’s the future. We’ll just have to see where that leads.”