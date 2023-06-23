'Call of Duty: Warzone Calder' is shutting down.

The 2020 free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Raven Software and Infinity Ward, and published by Activision is bidding farewell from September 21, 2023, in order for the team to focus on "future" 'Call of Duty' "content", including for the sequel, which was titled 'Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0' but will now simply be 'Call of Duty: Warzone'.

A blog post read: "As of September 21, 2023, Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will shut down, as our teams focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone free-to-play experience.

"We all have had incredible Warzone experiences across the Call of Duty franchise since its first launch, including those in Warzone Caldera. For those players who haven’t jumped over to the current Warzone activities, expect a vast amount of gameplay choices across three Battle Royale maps (including Season 04’s new map Vondel), as well as Ranked Play, the DMZ Beta featuring five different Extraction Zones, BlackCell offerings, and more.

Teasing what's to come, including the mobile game, it continued: "Players should prepare for even more Warzone content across consoles and PC, as well as a new era of Battle Royale on the go with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which includes a shared Battle Pass and cross-progression. The Call of Duty team and Studios look forward to sharing more details soon."

It was also highlighted that the shut down will have "no impact to current Warzone gameplay, inventory, or player progression in Al Mazrah or the other available maps."

It went on: "Regarding purchased content in Warzone Caldera – from Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard – that will continue to be accessible in those specific games.

The blog was signed off: "Thank you to the Call of Duty community and to our developers for making Call of Duty: Warzone an amazing place to play together."